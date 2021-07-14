“It's a catch-up trade. JSW Energy Ltd and Torrent Power Ltd shares are near all-time high. Tata Power Co. Ltd stock is at decadal highs, closer enough to all-time high. This isn't the case with CESC, which had missed the rally due to pending WBERC regulation," said Rohit Natarajan, analyst at Antique Stock Broking. WBERC stands for West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission.

To be sure, the WBERC has started issuing tariff orders and this augurs well for CESC Kolkata discom’s tariff approval. “With the anticipated issue of the order, and approval of capex incurred in the past three years and of future capex as well, we expect ambiguity in CESC’s earnings and valuation to diminish and the stock to rerate. Despite its higher profits, RoE and FCF yield, CESC currently trades at 52% / 70% discount to its private sector peers Torrent Power/ JSW Energy’s FY23 estimated price-to earnings ratio," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 14 July. RoE and FCF is short for return on equity and free cash flow, respectively.

The broker has maintained a buy rating on CESC stock but increased its target price to Rs1131 per share. This incorporates a higher cash balance due to --

1) regulatory asset liquidation on tariff approval

2) higher other income

3) better profitability of Kolkata distribution and distribution franchisees.

For perspective: CESC’s shares currently trade at Rs853 apiece. As such, the stock has underperformed the Nifty 500 index in the past one year by a good margin.

“The company has consistently increased the dividend from Rs10 in FY17 to Rs45 in FY21, clearly signaling management’s commitment to pay back to stakeholders during periods of low capital expenditure," said analysts from Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report on 14 July.

Meanwhile, the performance of CESC’s subsidiaries during the last financial year has been encouraging. Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd, subsidiary, reported a profit after tax of Rs31 crore for the March quarter, taking the profit for financial year 2021 (FY21) to Rs106 crore, comparing well with a loss of Rs10 crore in FY20. Additionally, Haldia Energy Ltd’s profit after tax for FY21 stood at Rs361 crore, up 14% year-on-year (y-o-y). On the other hand, Crescent Power & Surya Vidyut saw their net profit decline by 15% y-o-y to Rs22 crore in FY21.

Overall, for the financial year 2021, CESC continued its focus on various cost optimization measures to minimize the impact of loss of sales volume during the year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.