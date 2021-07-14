CESC’s catch-up trade takes the stock to a new 52-week high

To be sure, the WBERC has started issuing tariff orders and this augurs well for CESC Kolkata discom’s tariff approval. “With the anticipated issue of the order, and approval of capex incurred in the past three years and of future capex as well, we expect ambiguity in CESC’s earnings and valuation to diminish and the stock to rerate. Despite its higher profits, RoE and FCF yield, CESC currently trades at 52% / 70% discount to its private sector peers Torrent Power/ JSW Energy’s FY23 estimated price-to earnings ratio," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 14 July. RoE and FCF is short for return on equity and free cash flow, respectively.