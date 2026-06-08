Why CG Power may command a premium over ABB India and Siemens

Shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions are hovering near their record high of ₹952 touched on Friday, taking total gains so far this year to about 45%. The company on Thursday commissioned a new extra-high-voltage (EHV) circuit-breaker facility, boosting capacity for the product by 80%.
Shares of CG Power & Industrial Solutions are hovering near their record high of ₹952 touched on Friday, taking total gains so far this year to about 45%. The company on Thursday commissioned a new extra-high-voltage (EHV) circuit-breaker facility, boosting capacity for the product by 80%.
CG manufactures power transmission equipment such as EHV transformers, circuit breakers and switchgear. The transmission capex cycle typically follows investments in power generation, and renewable energy spending has already accelerated in recent years.
CG manufactures power transmission equipment such as EHV transformers, circuit breakers and switchgear. The transmission capex cycle typically follows investments in power generation, and renewable energy spending has already accelerated in recent years.
The ministry of power estimates that evacuating electricity from the planned addition of 600 GW of renewable capacity by 2032 will require transmission investments of about ₹9.2 trillion. That positions CG as a potential multi-year growth story, supported by strong prospects for near-term order inflows and order-book expansion.
The transmission buildout also offers significant room for growth in CG's high-margin power systems business, which reported an Ebit margin of 22% in FY26, compared with 9% for the industrial systems segment.
While power transmission capex outlook from national power grid perspective is well-known, a 2 June Nomura Global Markets Research’s report adds a new dimension of growth potential for CG from the likely boom in data centres in India.
CG has already secured a power transformer supply order valued at ₹900 crore from Tallgrass USA for a large-scale data centre project in the US. While the large export order may be termed as an isolated one, Nomura estimates installed data-centre capacity in India will rise from about 1.6 GW in 2025 to 6.7 GW by 2030, requiring investments of around $35 billion, or ₹3.3 trillion.
Transformers and switchgear typically account for 15-20% of data-centre capex, implying a total addressable market of around ₹50,000 crore over five years, translating into annual new business opportunity of ₹10,000 crore. For perspective, CG's power systems division generated revenue of ₹5,138 crore in FY26, accounting for 41% of the company's total revenue.
CG's peers, including ABB India and Siemens, are also poised to benefit from rising investments in transmission and data-centre businesses. Based on Bloomberg consensus estimates, all three stocks trade at 66-69 times FY27 earnings. Yet CG may enjoy an additional valuation lever through its semiconductor venture—CG Semi Pvt. Ltd.
Apart from CG, there is only one listed semiconductor company in the country: Kaynes Technology India. CG is expected to achieve a chip production capacity of about 15 million chips per day by December, which is significantly higher than Kaynes’ already operational 6.3 million per day. Kaynes management has said it can earn chips revenue of ₹4,000 crore by FY30 with an Ebitda margin of about 20%. Applying similar economics to CG's larger capacity suggests potential annual semiconductor revenue of about ₹10,000 crore and Ebitda of around ₹2,000 crore at peak utilization.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Nomura have valued CG's semiconductor business at ₹11,000 crore and ₹13,000 crore, respectively, using discounted cash-flow methodology. That works out to six times Ebitda at peak capacity, which appears to be low, thus leaving room for upside surprises as CG nears peak capacity utilization in chip manufacturing.
Nomura expects CG to deliver a 31% EPS CAGR over FY26-29 and has assigned a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹1,050 for the stock. Technology obsolescence is a risk for the chips business. In addition, any slowdown in transmission and distribution capex, and a rise in commodity prices pose a threat to the transmission equipment sector as a whole.