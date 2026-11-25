Chalet Hotels' investor day on Friday rekindled optimism about its growth prospects, with management outlining ambitious FY31 targets for the business that has struggled through 2026 amid execution challenges and external headwinds. The stock surged over 5% on Monday even as the broader market fell sharply, narrowing its 2026 losses to 3.5%.
The management told analysts that it aims to repeat its FY20-FY26 growth over the next five years. Excluding residential, Chalet's revenue more than doubled to ₹2,070 crore between FY20 and FY26, while Ebitda grew 2.6 times to ₹960 crore.