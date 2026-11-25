Chalet Hotels' investor day on Friday rekindled optimism about its growth prospects, with management outlining ambitious FY31 targets for the business that has struggled through 2026 amid execution challenges and external headwinds. The stock surged over 5% on Monday even as the broader market fell sharply, narrowing its 2026 losses to 3.5%.
Chalet Hotels' investor day on Friday rekindled optimism about its growth prospects, with management outlining ambitious FY31 targets for the business that has struggled through 2026 amid execution challenges and external headwinds. The stock surged over 5% on Monday even as the broader market fell sharply, narrowing its 2026 losses to 3.5%.
The management told analysts that it aims to repeat its FY20-FY26 growth over the next five years. Excluding residential, Chalet's revenue more than doubled to ₹2,070 crore between FY20 and FY26, while Ebitda grew 2.6 times to ₹960 crore.
The management told analysts that it aims to repeat its FY20-FY26 growth over the next five years. Excluding residential, Chalet's revenue more than doubled to ₹2,070 crore between FY20 and FY26, while Ebitda grew 2.6 times to ₹960 crore.
Largely funded through internal accruals, Chalet plans to expand its hotel portfolio from 3,389 operational keys in September 2026 to 5,425 over the next five years, while growing its commercial real estate portfolio from 2.4 million sq ft to 3.4 million sq ft. The company's net debt at 2x Ebitda is comforting, but maintaining leverage discipline will be key.
A key growth lever is its in-house premium lifestyle brand Athiva - Chalet. Its portfolio is expected to quadruple from 299 keys currently to 1,205 across seven properties, accounting for 22% of the portfolio. Navi Mumbai's Athiva has witnessed a 20-25% increase in average room rates following repositioning, while rates at Khandala have more than doubled.
Asset-light push
Chalet is also transitioning towards an asset-light model, with new franchise keys targeted at 665 (12% of the portfolio), from nil currently. Management agreements will remain the bulk of the portfolio, rising from 3,090 to 3,555 keys. The Delhi airport hotel and Cignus Powai Tower II are expected to become operational in H1FY28.
The plans offer welcome relief after recent difficulties. International travel has been affected by the West Asia war, with hotels in Bengaluru and Hyderabad bearing the brunt given their higher share of international guests. Meanwhile, construction at Powai and renovation of the Navi Mumbai property disrupted occupancy and room availability.
Recovery hurdles
Mumbai Metropolitan Region occupancy fell to 67.9% in H1FY27 from 73% a year earlier, while average room rates rose 10.6%. Chalet also lost a crew contract at Powai involving 100 room-nights a day due to construction disruptions, of which only about 20 have returned.
Recovery will depend on the normalisation of operations, international travel and corporate demand. Massive capex, Athiva's brand-building costs, execution delays and the gestation period of new assets could constrain returns if demand disappoints.