Chalet Hotels’ stock had a silent year despite impressive business growth
Chalet Hotels investors will primarily track how quickly Athiva adds capacity across its planned 1,800 keys and whether it maintains strong room rates in that expansion
Chalet Hotels Ltd stock is down around 3% over the past year, despite clocking 121% year-on-year revenue growth for the first half of FY26. The stock’s muted show could be because Chalet was trading at premium valuations a year ago, after rallying prior to that when the market was pricing in the upbeat hospitality cycle.