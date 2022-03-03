On the recovery path, auto sector has a bumpy ride

The jitters are understandable. For one, the Ukraine war has ignited the prices of commodities, including crude oil and aluminium, both of which have a bearing on the automobile sector. As such, rising costs are a worry. “Our Commodity Cost Index has started inching up and is 50-100 basis points (bps) higher for PVs and 150-200 bps higher for 2Ws currently versus the Q3FY22 levels," said analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 1 March. One basis point is 0.01%. PVs and 2Ws refer to passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, respectively. “Hence, we think that further price hikes may be required in Q1FY23F to support margins if the current trend persists," the brokerage said.

