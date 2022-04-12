Challenges galore for emerging markets

“EMs were already lagging developed economies in gross domestic product growth post covid because the latter got much higher stimulus to tackle the pandemic," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. “Now, EMs are more dependent on importing food and energy-related items from developed economies. So, whenever there is a commodity upcycle, the way we are witnessing now, most Asian economies would see a negative impact on their macros," she said. So, Arora cautions that trade growth for EMs in the remainder of the year would be lower than expected earlier.

