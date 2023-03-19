Challenges outweigh ICICI Pru’s prospects3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
- Investors hope that Bagchi will be able to drive premium growth, which has been a sour point.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd’s (ICICI Pru) shares gained nearly 6% in the past two trading sessions. On Thursday, the company said ICICI Bank’s executive director Anup Bagchi will take charge as ICICI Pru’s new managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 19 June.
