Challenges outweigh ICICI Pru’s prospects

One factor that has hurt premium growth is the sharp drop in ICICI Bank channel’s contribution to APE. In the past few years, ICICI Bank preferred to sell certain categories of ICICI Pru’s insurance products, which has taken a toll on its overall APE growth. “Growth in the banca channel has been weak, so ICICI Pru is focusing on other partnerships to offset weak growth in ICICI Bank’s banca channel," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report on 17 March. Accordingly, the mix of ICICI Bank in overall APE has moderated to 16.9% in 9MFY23 from 48.8% in 9MFY20. On the other hand, other banca channel’s mix improved to 13.5% from 4.4%, the Motilal Oswal analysts said.