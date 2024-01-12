Markets
Chart beat: 2023’s top performing Nifty stock kicks off new year with a bang
Summary
- The automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high of ₹818.55 in early deals on Friday on the healthy performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover.
Tata Motors Ltd's stock emerged as the top Nifty 50 performer in 2023, gaining as much as 101%. The good news for investors is that the new year has begun on an upbeat note.
