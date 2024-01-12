Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart beat: 2023’s top performing Nifty stock kicks off new year with a bang

Chart beat: 2023’s top performing Nifty stock kicks off new year with a bang

Vineetha Sampath

  • The automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high of 818.55 in early deals on Friday on the healthy performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover.

The automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high of 818.55 in early deals on Friday. Photo: Mint

Tata Motors Ltd's stock emerged as the top Nifty 50 performer in 2023, gaining as much as 101%. The good news for investors is that the new year has begun on an upbeat note.

Tata Motors Ltd's stock emerged as the top Nifty 50 performer in 2023, gaining as much as 101%. The good news for investors is that the new year has begun on an upbeat note.

The automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high of 818.55 in early deals on Friday. This follows the continued healthy performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR).

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The automaker’s stock hit a new 52-week high of 818.55 in early deals on Friday. This follows the continued healthy performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR).

In the December quarter (Q3FY24), JLR’s wholesale volume rose by 27% year-on-year to 101,043 units. This marks the sixth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth.

The volume figure is the highest in the past 11 quarters.

In fact, the turnaround in the JLR segment is a key factor that lifted the sentiment of investors in Tata Motors shares in 2023.

To be sure, Tata Motors’s commercial-vehicle segment could see some volatility in view of the upcoming elections. The passenger vehicle industry (PV) is also likely to see a slowdown in 2024. Against this backdrop, the trajectory of Tata Motors's PV volume will be a aspect to monitor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.