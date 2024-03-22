Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: Aluminium prices may take a while to shine

Chart Beat: Aluminium prices may take a while to shine

Vineetha Sampath

  • Rising demand from green sectors offers a positive outlook, yet abundant supply suggests aluminium prices may not surge significantly

Aluminium prices have been stuck in a range as there is more than enough supply to meet demand. (Image: Pixabay)

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange have been confined to a range of $2,100-2,400 per tonne for months now, and will likely remain there for a while due to a slower-than-expected increase in demand.

This is when aluminium production is expected to see an uptick. Nuvama Research expects China, a key market for metals, to increase production by up to 4% in 2024 to about 43 million tonnes, which is within its capacity cap of 45 million tonnes. The broking firm also sees production rise in the rest of the world excluding China. As such, there is enough supply in the market to meet any increase in demand.

No doubt, the rising demand from the green sectors is encouraging. However, sufficient supply levels indicate that aluminium prices are unlikely to experience significant increases. Conversely, high production costs and low inventory levels are likely to prevent a substantial drop in prices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha is a part of the Mark to Market team, which specializes in offering cutting edge commentary on stocks and financial reports of companies. Vineetha looks at varied number of sectors, including automobile, aviation, FMCG, internet companies and metals. If you want to know -- why entry-level auto sales are not picking up; or which FMCG companies would be more adversely impacted due to weak rural demand; or why IndiGo’s landing is about to get tougher? You will find these answers and more in her stories. Vineetha is a chartered accountant.
