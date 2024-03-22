Chart Beat: Aluminium prices may take a while to shine

Vineetha is a part of the Mark to Market team, which specializes in offering cutting edge commentary on stocks and financial reports of companies. Vineetha looks at varied number of sectors, including automobile, aviation, FMCG, internet companies and metals. If you want to know -- why entry-level auto sales are not picking up; or which FMCG companies would be more adversely impacted due to weak rural demand; or why IndiGo’s landing is about to get tougher? You will find these answers and more in her stories. Vineetha is a chartered accountant.