Chart Beat: BFSI remains a sore point for IT companies in Q3
Summary
- Large and mega deals are required to spruce up growth in BFSI and hi-tech
For Indian information technology (IT) companies, persistent demand uncertainty and lack of revenue visibility have kept revenue performance of the key banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical under pressure lately. The impact on revenue aggravated in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Historically, Q3 has been a seasonally weak quarter due to furloughs.