Chart Beat: BFSI remains a sore point for IT companies in Q3

An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities of IT companies under its coverage, showed aggregate BFSI revenue in US dollar terms fell 4.7% sequentially in Q3FY24. This decline follows smaller reductions of 0.5% and 0.8% in Q2 and Q1, respectively. Management commentaries of key companies indicate that client caution on discretionary IT spending prevails. According to the Kotak analysis, constrained budgets, a strong emphasis on cost-saving, and layoffs in major companies offer a bleak outlook for a short-term rebound in discretionary spending across BFSI, high-tech, and telecom sectors. Large and mega deals are required to spruce up growth in BFSI and hi-tech, it added.

