Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: BFSI remains a sore point for IT companies in Q3

Chart Beat: BFSI remains a sore point for IT companies in Q3

Harsha Jethmalani

  • Large and mega deals are required to spruce up growth in BFSI and hi-tech

An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities of IT companies under its coverage, showed aggregate BFSI revenue in US dollar terms fell 4.7% sequentially in Q3FY24. (Image: Pixabay)

For Indian information technology (IT) companies, persistent demand uncertainty and lack of revenue visibility have kept revenue performance of the key banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical under pressure lately. The impact on revenue aggravated in the December quarter (Q3FY24). Historically, Q3 has been a seasonally weak quarter due to furloughs.

An analysis by Kotak Institutional Equities of IT companies under its coverage, showed aggregate BFSI revenue in US dollar terms fell 4.7% sequentially in Q3FY24. This decline follows smaller reductions of 0.5% and 0.8% in Q2 and Q1, respectively. Management commentaries of key companies indicate that client caution on discretionary IT spending prevails. According to the Kotak analysis, constrained budgets, a strong emphasis on cost-saving, and layoffs in major companies offer a bleak outlook for a short-term rebound in discretionary spending across BFSI, high-tech, and telecom sectors. Large and mega deals are required to spruce up growth in BFSI and hi-tech, it added.

