Chart Beat: Cracks appear in tiles exports
SummaryTiles exports by volume fell by 12.5% month-on-month and 4.2% year-on-year to 40.6 million square metre in January.
Indian tiles exporters have borne the brunt of the Red Sea crisis leading to a dip in volume and value. Tiles exports by volume fell by 12.5% month-on-month and 4.2% year-on-year to 40.6 million square metre in January, showed government data compiled by ICICI Securities Ltd. Thanks to the base effect, for April 2023-January 2024, exports remained strong at around 491 million square metre, up nearly 35% year-on-year.