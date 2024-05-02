Chart Beat: Demand-supply mismatch aids faster sale of housing units

Simply put, inventory months refers to the number of months needed to sell the currently available inventory, assuming no new supply enters the market. Listed real estate companies have a robust launch pipeline for FY25 and aim for stellar pre-sales or bookings. In this context, it remains to be seen if demand is sustainable enough to absorb the increase in supply, given that interest rate cut hopes are unlikely to materialize any time soon. The rally in real estate stocks, which has been underway for a while now, could stall if companies fail to meet their FY25 pre-sales targets due to delayed launches or waning demand momentum.