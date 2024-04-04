Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: DII inflows into Indian equities highest since April 2020

Chart Beat: DII inflows into Indian equities highest since April 2020

Harsha Jethmalani

  • FIIs too were net buyers in Indian equities in March, but recorded relatively lower inflows

The influx of funds, despite corrections seen in the small and midcap counters, has helped overall market sentiment. (Image: Pixabay)

India's key benchmark index Nifty50 hit a new peak in March and ended 1.6% higher over the previous month. Investors tend to re-balance their portfolios as the financial year draws to a close in March, so analysts generally caution about increased volatility in the Indian stock market.

India's key benchmark index Nifty50 hit a new peak in March and ended 1.6% higher over the previous month. Investors tend to re-balance their portfolios as the financial year draws to a close in March, so analysts generally caution about increased volatility in the Indian stock market.

Nonetheless, the influx of funds, despite corrections seen in the small and midcap counters, has helped overall market sentiment. Domestic institutional investors (DII) remain committed with the eighth consecutive month of inflows in March 2024 at $6.8 billion.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

Nonetheless, the influx of funds, despite corrections seen in the small and midcap counters, has helped overall market sentiment. Domestic institutional investors (DII) remain committed with the eighth consecutive month of inflows in March 2024 at $6.8 billion.

This is the highest reading since April 2020, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too were net buyers in Indian equities in March, but recorded relatively lower inflows of $4 billion. Motilal Oswal data showed that DII inflows into Indian equities in CY24 year-to-date continued to be strong at $13.1 billion versus $22.3 billion in CY23.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.