Chart Beat: DII inflows into Indian equities highest since April 2020

This is the highest reading since April 2020, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too were net buyers in Indian equities in March, but recorded relatively lower inflows of $4 billion. Motilal Oswal data showed that DII inflows into Indian equities in CY24 year-to-date continued to be strong at $13.1 billion versus $22.3 billion in CY23.