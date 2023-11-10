Chart Beat: Dr Copper’s diagnoses

Further, copper-based firms, globally, saw new orders fall at the fastest rate in 2023 so far. Here, Europe registered another rapid contraction, and Asia posted a drop for the first time in nine months. The US saw a slower fall than September's 40-month record, said the PMI report. Amid muted demand prospects, it is not surprising that for the second month running, firms in all three regions chose to keep staffing lower. While the rate of input inflation eased some more, output prices (selling prices) were lackluster in October.

