Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: For Bharat Forge, non-auto segments to keep the ball rolling

Chart Beat: For Bharat Forge, non-auto segments to keep the ball rolling

Vineetha Sampath

  • The commercial vehicle business may face short-term growth challenges

In Q3, the company's revenue rose 16% year-on-year to 2,263 crore, driven in part by growth in its defence business.

Bharat Forge Ltd is benefiting from its diversified portfolio, with a significant focus on the non-automotive sector, which accounted for 44% of its revenue in the December quarter (Q3FY24). The non-auto segment comprises industrials, aerospace, defence, among others.

Bharat Forge Ltd is benefiting from its diversified portfolio, with a significant focus on the non-automotive sector, which accounted for 44% of its revenue in the December quarter (Q3FY24). The non-auto segment comprises industrials, aerospace, defence, among others.

In Q3, the company's revenue rose 16% year-on-year to 2,263 crore, driven in part by growth in its defence business, which is expected to generate 1,000 crore in revenue for FY24. Additionally, robust infrastructure spending and rising private capital expenditures are likely to keep domestic demand strong in the industrial segment.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In Q3, the company's revenue rose 16% year-on-year to 2,263 crore, driven in part by growth in its defence business, which is expected to generate 1,000 crore in revenue for FY24. Additionally, robust infrastructure spending and rising private capital expenditures are likely to keep domestic demand strong in the industrial segment.

However, the commercial vehicle business may face short-term growth challenges. Volatility in domestic markets is anticipated due to the upcoming general elections, and in export markets like Europe, demand remains weak. On a brighter note, the passenger vehicle segment appears to be in a better position. “The newly established businesses incubated over the last 5-10 years have reached pivotal moments and they have the potential to offset the anticipated challenges in core operations," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 12 February.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.