Chart Beat: For Bharat Forge, non-auto segments to keep the ball rolling

However, the commercial vehicle business may face short-term growth challenges. Volatility in domestic markets is anticipated due to the upcoming general elections, and in export markets like Europe, demand remains weak. On a brighter note, the passenger vehicle segment appears to be in a better position. “The newly established businesses incubated over the last 5-10 years have reached pivotal moments and they have the potential to offset the anticipated challenges in core operations," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 12 February.