Chart Beat: For PSUs, it is time for earnings catch-up
Summary
- To justify valuations after the steep rally, earnings performance needs to catch-up meaningfully
The S&P BSE PSU index has nearly doubled in the last one year with the companies being seen as potential beneficiaries of the government's heightened focus on capital expenditure. PSU is short for public sector unit.
