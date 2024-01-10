Chart Beat: Global electronics manufacturing subdued in December, shows PMI
Summary
- Factors such as a sluggish global economy, persistent inflation, and delayed projects were frequently mentioned as reasons for the weakened demand
The worldwide electronics sector's growth continued to wane, hampered by lacklustre demand and rising inflation. As per the S&P Global Electronics Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is seasonally adjusted, there was a drop to 47 in December, down from November's 48. This fall underscores a more pronounced and ongoing decline in the operational conditions within the global electronics manufacturing landscape as 2023 drew to a close. PMI above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 contraction.