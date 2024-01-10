Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: Global electronics manufacturing subdued in December, shows PMI

Chart Beat: Global electronics manufacturing subdued in December, shows PMI

Harsha Jethmalani

  • Factors such as a sluggish global economy, persistent inflation, and delayed projects were frequently mentioned as reasons for the weakened demand

This latest PMI figure was accompanied by the most marked reductions in new orders and production seen in the past four and five months. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The worldwide electronics sector's growth continued to wane, hampered by lacklustre demand and rising inflation. As per the S&P Global Electronics Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is seasonally adjusted, there was a drop to 47 in December, down from November's 48. This fall underscores a more pronounced and ongoing decline in the operational conditions within the global electronics manufacturing landscape as 2023 drew to a close. PMI above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 contraction.

The worldwide electronics sector's growth continued to wane, hampered by lacklustre demand and rising inflation. As per the S&P Global Electronics Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is seasonally adjusted, there was a drop to 47 in December, down from November's 48. This fall underscores a more pronounced and ongoing decline in the operational conditions within the global electronics manufacturing landscape as 2023 drew to a close. PMI above 50 indicates expansion, and a reading below 50 contraction.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This latest PMI figure was accompanied by the most marked reductions in new orders and production seen in the past four and five months, respectively, as noted in the survey report. Factors such as a sluggish global economy, persistent inflation, and delayed projects were mentioned as reasons for the weakened demand. Additionally, the survey highlighted that average input costs for global electronics manufacturers rose significantly in December. The firms attributed these increases to heightened raw material costs, global exchange rate variations, and widespread inflationary pressures.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.