Chart Beat: Global fund managers are increasingly betting on soft landing

Investor confidence is on the rise, buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024, which has eased concerns about a severe global economic downturn. The latest survey by BofA Securities reveals a significant shift in sentiment: 79% of investors now foresee either a 'soft' or 'no' landing for the global economy in 2024, marking a nine-month peak in optimism. A 'soft landing' implies a deceleration from growth to slower growth or stagnation, steering clear of recession. In contrast, only 17% anticipate a 'hard landing', characterized by a marked economic slowdown, registering a nine-month low in such expectations, said the January survey report.