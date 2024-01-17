 Chart Beat: Global fund managers are increasingly betting on soft landing | Mint

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 17 Jan 2024, 12:36 PM IST
A net -21% of FMS investors expect global profits to improve in the next 12 months. (Image: Pixabay)
  • The outlook for global growth is also looking up, with 41% of survey respondents not expecting any recession in 2024

Investor confidence is on the rise, buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in 2024, which has eased concerns about a severe global economic downturn. The latest survey by BofA Securities reveals a significant shift in sentiment: 79% of investors now foresee either a 'soft' or 'no' landing for the global economy in 2024, marking a nine-month peak in optimism. A 'soft landing' implies a deceleration from growth to slower growth or stagnation, steering clear of recession. In contrast, only 17% anticipate a 'hard landing', characterized by a marked economic slowdown, registering a nine-month low in such expectations, said the January survey report.

The outlook for global growth is also looking up, with 41% of survey respondents not expecting any recession in 2024. Additionally, there's a notable uptick in profit expectations, reaching a two-year high. The survey found that a net -21% of Fund Manager Survey investors expect a rise in global profits over the next 12 months, the most optimistic stance since February 2022. This shift in investor mood aligns with the recent uptrend in global equities, underscoring a more positive economic outlook.

