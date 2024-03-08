Chart Beat: Government and households lead India’s investments
SummaryHousehold investments including residential real estate rose considerably year-on-year.
India’s total investments as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 33.2% in the nine-month ended December (9MFY24), according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This rate is the highest seen during the last nine years.
The sector which lagged was the corporate as the investments here grew at a slower pace. Motilal Oswal analysis shows that in 9MFY24 corporate investments grew at 2.6% year-on-year versus about 25% growth in the last two years. While investments as a percentage of GDP have picked up from the lows seen in FY21, they remain below the levels seen pre-covid.
All in all, a boost in infrastructure activity augurs well for the economy and as such the government’s thrust here is encouraging.