Chart Beat: Growth slows further for consumer staples in Sep quarter
Summary
- Besides delay in rural recovery, there is continued pressure from local competition in categories such as tea, detergent bars, and biscuits
Aggregate reported revenue growth of consumer staples companies under Kotak Institutional Equities’ coverage fell to 5.2% in the September quarter (Q2FY24), marking the fourth straight quarter of drop in the measure.
