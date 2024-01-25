Chart Beat: Hero MotoCorp’s premium strategies may aid market share
Summary
- Success in both the premium bike and EV segments could boost Hero’s growth prospects and buoy earnings
The two launches by Hero MotoCorp Ltd – Xtreme 125R and Mavrick 440 – will strengthen the two-wheeler major's portfolio amid the current trend of premiumization in the market. The Xtreme 125R, available at a starting price of ₹95,000, fills a crucial gap in Hero’s line-up. Key competitors for this model include Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Raider.