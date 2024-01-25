 Chart Beat: Hero MotoCorp’s premium strategies may aid market share | Mint

Chart Beat: Hero MotoCorp’s premium strategies may aid market share

Vineetha Sampath 1 min read 25 Jan 2024, 10:53 AM IST
The pricing details of the Mavrick 440 are still pending. This launch signifies Hero’s entry into the competitive 400cc-plus segment under its own brand. (Photo: Company website)
The pricing details of the Mavrick 440 are still pending. This launch signifies Hero’s entry into the competitive 400cc-plus segment under its own brand. (Photo: Company website)

Summary

  • Success in both the premium bike and EV segments could boost Hero’s growth prospects and buoy earnings

The two launches by Hero MotoCorp Ltd – Xtreme 125R and Mavrick 440 – will strengthen the two-wheeler major's portfolio amid the current trend of premiumization in the market. The Xtreme 125R, available at a starting price of 95,000, fills a crucial gap in Hero’s line-up. Key competitors for this model include Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Raider.

To be sure, Hero’s wholesale market share in the two-wheeler segment dropped to 30% in the nine-month ended December, compared to an average of 36% from FY18-22, notes Jefferies India. This comes on the back of lacklustre demand in the entry level segment, where Hero primarily operates. As such, the launch the Xtreme 125R could play a significant role in helping Hero recapture some of its lost market share.

Mavrick’s pricing is yet to be announced and this launch marks Hero’s entry into the above 400cc segment under its own label. Given the intense competition here from the likes of Royal Enfield, Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400, the pricing of Mavrick is a key monitorable.

On the electric vehicle front, Hero plans to launch four vehicles in FY25. “Any potential success in premium bikes and electric vehicles can enhance Hero's growth outlook, providing further upside to earnings," said Jefferies.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App