Chart Beat: Household net savings seen under pressure in FY24 as debt swells
Summary
- Net financial savings of Indian households as a percentage of GDP was at a multi-year low of 5.3% in FY23
Household debt is on the rise. According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) touched a new high of about 40% in the December quarter (Q3FY24). The metric grew for the sixth consecutive quarter in Q3. Within the realm of household debt, unsecured personal loans have grown the fastest, followed by secured debt, agricultural loans and business loans, shows the analysis.