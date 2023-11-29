Markets
Chart Beat: How Coal India is coping with high staff costs
Summary
- Coal India has been able to partly offset the effect of big quinquennial wage hikes by reducing employee count by 39%
One problem that Coal India Ltd has is that its staff costs are elevated. The state-run coal producer’s employee expenses as a percentage of operating revenues stand at about 35%. This is the largest operating expense of the company.
