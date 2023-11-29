Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: How Coal India is coping with high staff costs

Chart Beat: How Coal India is coping with high staff costs

Pallavi Pengonda

  • Coal India has been able to partly offset the effect of big quinquennial wage hikes by reducing employee count by 39%

Coal India expects an annual about 5% reduction in staff count over the next ten years. Photo by Indranil Bhoumik/mint

One problem that Coal India Ltd has is that its staff costs are elevated. The state-run coal producer’s employee expenses as a percentage of operating revenues stand at about 35%. This is the largest operating expense of the company.

One problem that Coal India Ltd has is that its staff costs are elevated. The state-run coal producer’s employee expenses as a percentage of operating revenues stand at about 35%. This is the largest operating expense of the company.

To cope with this to some extent, it has been lowering its staff count. “The company has been able to partly offset the effect of big quinquennial wage hikes by reducing employee count by 39% over FY11-23 (-4% compound annual growth rate)," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 21 November. Coal India expects an annual about 5% reduction in staff count over the next ten years as well, added the brokerage. In FY23, Coal India’s employee count stood at about 239,000.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

To cope with this to some extent, it has been lowering its staff count. “The company has been able to partly offset the effect of big quinquennial wage hikes by reducing employee count by 39% over FY11-23 (-4% compound annual growth rate)," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 21 November. Coal India expects an annual about 5% reduction in staff count over the next ten years as well, added the brokerage. In FY23, Coal India’s employee count stood at about 239,000.

In a recent investor call, the company’s management said it expects staff cost in FY24 to be around Rs46,000 crore. In FY23, employee expenses stood at Rs49,409 crore. The company had made wage provisions of Rs8,153 crore in the last financial year with a large part (worth Rs5,870 crore) being made in Q4FY23, which had impacted profitability during the quarter. “However, settlement of wages only formally concluded in Q1FY24 and accordingly, wages for Q1FY24 were also elevated at Rs12,027 crore (up 19% year-on-year)," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. Overall, in the half year ending September (H1FY24), Coal India’s employee expenses stood at Rs23,673 crore, up 13% year-on-year.

To be sure, the company is taking other measures as well to control its operating costs. “Coal India has also implemented various other cost control measures such as closure of unviable, especially underground, mines and digitization of mines to increase capacity utilization," said the Jefferies report.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a financial journalist producing cutting edge commentary and analysis on companies, economy and market trends. Over her journalism career spanning more than 14 years, she has covered topics across sectors such as oil & gas, consumer, aviation and new age tech companies. She heads the Mark to Market team and joined Mint in June 2010. She lives in Bengaluru. She is an art enthusiast and likes to paint in her leisure time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.