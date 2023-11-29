Chart Beat: How Coal India is coping with high staff costs

In a recent investor call, the company’s management said it expects staff cost in FY24 to be around Rs46,000 crore. In FY23, employee expenses stood at Rs49,409 crore. The company had made wage provisions of Rs8,153 crore in the last financial year with a large part (worth Rs5,870 crore) being made in Q4FY23, which had impacted profitability during the quarter. “However, settlement of wages only formally concluded in Q1FY24 and accordingly, wages for Q1FY24 were also elevated at Rs12,027 crore (up 19% year-on-year)," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. Overall, in the half year ending September (H1FY24), Coal India’s employee expenses stood at Rs23,673 crore, up 13% year-on-year.

