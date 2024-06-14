ICR, which measures the ability of businesses to service their interest costs, stood at 6.6 times in the March quarter, rising from 6 times in the December quarter, show data by ratings agency CareEdge.

A high interest coverage ratio means a company is more capable of meeting its interest obligations from operating earnings.

The sample size of this analysis was 926 listed companies, excluding banks and financial institutions.

The interest coverage ratio is derived by dividing a company’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) with its interest cost.

Strong growth in profitability has supported the ICR in spite of elevated interest rates. But with input costs (crude and commodities) inching northward, operating margins may come under pressure for companies.