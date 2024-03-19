Chart beat: Indian IT firms’ exposure to H-1B visas at a multi-year low
Summary
- The drop in IT workers with H-1B visas is due to increased hiring in the US by Indian IT companies and the trend of increased offshoring.
In the run up to the 2024 US presidential elections, discussions on immigration policies and their potential impact on the Indian IT sector are likely to resurface, especially as Donald Trump is one of the candidates. An analysis by BNP Paribas Securities shows the top five Indian IT companies have significantly cut their exposure to H-1B visas since Trump's first term as president in 2016.