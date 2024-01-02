comScore

Chart Beat: India's share in global market cap hits a peak

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 02 Jan 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Valuation-wise India remains an expensive bet with one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at a premium to Asian peers. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

  • While expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment upbeat, investors would remain cautious in the run-up to the general elections

Despite a shaky global economy, the Indian equity market stood on a firm footing in calendar year 2023. Benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex scaled new peaks fetching double-digit returns. Consequently, India’s share in global market capitalization climbed to an all-time high of 3.8% in December, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

This reading has been hovering above its historical average of 2.7% in the recent past. A slew of positive domestic factors along with robust liquidity inflows by foreign and domestic investors came as a boost. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment in the equity market upbeat. However, on the flipside, there could be nervousness among investors in a run-up to the 2024 general elections. Plus, valuation-wise India remains an expensive bet with one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at a premium to Asian peers.

