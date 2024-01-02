Chart Beat: India's share in global market cap hits a peak
Summary
- While expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment upbeat, investors would remain cautious in the run-up to the general elections
Despite a shaky global economy, the Indian equity market stood on a firm footing in calendar year 2023. Benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex scaled new peaks fetching double-digit returns. Consequently, India’s share in global market capitalization climbed to an all-time high of 3.8% in December, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.