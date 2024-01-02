Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: India's share in global market cap hits a peak

Chart Beat: India's share in global market cap hits a peak

Harsha Jethmalani

  • While expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment upbeat, investors would remain cautious in the run-up to the general elections

Valuation-wise India remains an expensive bet with one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at a premium to Asian peers. (Image: Pixabay)

Despite a shaky global economy, the Indian equity market stood on a firm footing in calendar year 2023. Benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex scaled new peaks fetching double-digit returns. Consequently, India’s share in global market capitalization climbed to an all-time high of 3.8% in December, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Despite a shaky global economy, the Indian equity market stood on a firm footing in calendar year 2023. Benchmark indices Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex scaled new peaks fetching double-digit returns. Consequently, India’s share in global market capitalization climbed to an all-time high of 3.8% in December, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

This reading has been hovering above its historical average of 2.7% in the recent past. A slew of positive domestic factors along with robust liquidity inflows by foreign and domestic investors came as a boost. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment in the equity market upbeat. However, on the flipside, there could be nervousness among investors in a run-up to the 2024 general elections. Plus, valuation-wise India remains an expensive bet with one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at a premium to Asian peers.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This reading has been hovering above its historical average of 2.7% in the recent past. A slew of positive domestic factors along with robust liquidity inflows by foreign and domestic investors came as a boost. Expectations that the US Federal Reserve could begin its interest rate easing cycle in 2024 could keep sentiment in the equity market upbeat. However, on the flipside, there could be nervousness among investors in a run-up to the 2024 general elections. Plus, valuation-wise India remains an expensive bet with one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple at a premium to Asian peers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.