Explore

Chart Beat: It's pouring, but distribution of rainfall is still a worry

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 30 Jul 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Usually, nearly 80% of sowing is completed by the end of July. Photo: AFP
Usually, nearly 80% of sowing is completed by the end of July. Photo: AFP

Summary

  • Central India and the southern peninsula have recorded a surplus, while north, west and east India are in a deficit so far.

The progress of the monsoon is a crucial near-term trigger for equity investors as it has a bearing on various macroeconomic parameters such as food inflation and rural demand. It also has consequences for companies in the automobile, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and paints sectors, all of which have significant exposure to rural markets. 

Cumulative rainfall as of 26 July was 3% above the long-term average (LTA), while weekly rainfall as of 24 July was 41% above the LTA, showed data compiled by Emkay Global Financial Services.

However, the distribution of this rainfall has been uneven, with central India and the southern peninsula recording a surplus, and north, west and east India in a deficit so far. A pick-up in the monsoon over northern India is crucial because of crop-sowing activities in the region. Usually, nearly 80% of sowing is completed by the end of July. 

Inflation measured via the consumer price index rose to 5.08% year-on-year in June, from 4.75% in May, owing to high food inflation. Vegetable prices have remained elevated and sticky, with excess rainfall following extreme heat. "Vegetable prices may decline from August if new supply comes to the market, but that will depend on the distribution and intensity of the monsoon," said the Emkay report dated 27 July.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue