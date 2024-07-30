Chart Beat: It's pouring, but distribution of rainfall is still a worry
Summary
- Central India and the southern peninsula have recorded a surplus, while north, west and east India are in a deficit so far.
The progress of the monsoon is a crucial near-term trigger for equity investors as it has a bearing on various macroeconomic parameters such as food inflation and rural demand. It also has consequences for companies in the automobile, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and paints sectors, all of which have significant exposure to rural markets.