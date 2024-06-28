Chart Beat: MDF imports spike in April, likely to remain elevated in FY25
Summary
- The delay in implementing Bureau of Indian Standard quality check norms to February next year could lead to a surge in MDF imports, thus impacting the domestic industry in FY25
The monthly and annual trends in MDF (medium-density fibreboard) imports paint a contrasting picture. In March and April, MDF imports declined sharply by 80% and 60% year-on-year, respectively, to an average of 7,400 tonnes, showed the ministry of commerce data compiled by Emkay Global Financial Services. This compares with the average monthly run rate of around 28,000 tonnes in FY24.