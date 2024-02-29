Chart Beat: Passenger vehicle sales to rise in February
Summary
- While companies such as M&M look poised for growth due to strong utility vehicle portfolio, Maruti Suzuki faces challenges in the entry-level segment amid competitive pressures
Passenger vehicle (PV) registrations in February grew year-on-year but dropped sequentially, according to Vahan data. Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) estimates that retail sales hit approximately 330,000 units in February, marking an 8% year-on-year increase. Notably, vehicle discounts saw a rise month-on-month following a seasonal dip in January, according to the report by Nomura. Consequently, wholesale volumes for PVs are expected to exhibit a similar pattern of annual growth coupled with a sequential decline.