Chart Beat: Passenger vehicle sales to rise in February

Here, companies with portfolios skewed towards utility vehicles such as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) have an upper hand given the increasing preference for premium vehicles. With an impressive order backlog of around 226,000 units as of 1 February and its efforts to ramp-up capacity, M&M is likely to grow ahead of the industry average in the coming months. Tata Motors Ltd, boasting a healthy utility vehicle portfolio, is also set to benefit from robust demand.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial