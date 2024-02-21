Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart beat: Potential gains for Reliance as Red Sea crisis lifts refining margins

Chart beat: Potential gains for Reliance as Red Sea crisis lifts refining margins

Vineetha Sampath

  • Tanker transit by Red Sea has slipped over 50% since December, leading to longer shipping times and delayed supplies, said Jefferies

After a weak Q3FY24, the ongoing quarter is likely to be strong for Reliance’s O2C segment.

The Red Sea crisis has disrupted shipping routes, pushing refining margins significantly higher. The benchmark Singapore gross refining margin is seeing an uptrend, currently up more than 56% compared to the December quarter (Q3FY24), as illustrated in the chart here.

The Red Sea crisis has disrupted shipping routes, pushing refining margins significantly higher. The benchmark Singapore gross refining margin is seeing an uptrend, currently up more than 56% compared to the December quarter (Q3FY24), as illustrated in the chart here.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This trend is poised to benefit refiners, including Reliance Industries Ltd's oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, which accounted for more than 36% of its consolidated Ebitda for the nine months ended December.

Jefferies India notes that the tanker transit by Red Sea has slipped over 50% since December. “This has led to longer shipping times and delayed supplies driving up diesel spreads about 40% since December," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 19 February. The forward curve suggests diesel spreads could remain elevated into Q1FY25, they added.

After a weak Q3FY24, the ongoing quarter is likely to be strong for Reliance’s O2C segment. The company's O2C segment was impacted in the December quarter due to the planned maintenance, inspection shutdown and lower downstream chemical margins resulting in a nearly 14% sequential drop in Ebitda. In Q4, Jefferies expects Reliance’s O2C Ebitda to rise 22% sequentially.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.