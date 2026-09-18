Chart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high

The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.
Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.