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Chart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read18 Sep 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Investing in new projects allows for a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit.
Investing in new projects allows for a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit.(Pexel)
Summary

Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

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The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.

The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.

Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

Companies are unveiling new projects starting September, ahead of the festive season. Launches are expected to pick up in H2FY27.

Ready-to-move-in units

In comparison, the preference for ready-to-move-in homes declined. As of H1 2026, the ratio of ready homes to new launches stood at 18:34 versus 30:25 in H1 2022. Developers charge a price premium for completed units because they eliminate construction risks and provide immediate availability. But with increased premiumization, residential realty prices have risen lately, which means a higher upfront cost for buying a ready-to-move-in housing unit.

The survey also cautions that potential homebuyers have become more price-conscious. Rising housing prices are fuelling significant affordability woes, with 65% of respondents at least moderately concerned.

This can weigh on pre-sales trajectory of listed realty firms. Moreover, the odds of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, which has maintained rates so far this year, are high at its October meeting. As banks pass on increased interest rates, home loans would get dearer, which can be a sentiment dampener for real estate sales.

Also Read | Pickleball and sea-facing views: Inside South Mumbai’s luxury housing boom
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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high

Chart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high

Harsha Jethmalani
1 min read18 Sep 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Investing in new projects allows for a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit.
Investing in new projects allows for a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit.(Pexel)
Summary

Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

Gift this article

The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.

The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.

Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.

Companies are unveiling new projects starting September, ahead of the festive season. Launches are expected to pick up in H2FY27.

Ready-to-move-in units

In comparison, the preference for ready-to-move-in homes declined. As of H1 2026, the ratio of ready homes to new launches stood at 18:34 versus 30:25 in H1 2022. Developers charge a price premium for completed units because they eliminate construction risks and provide immediate availability. But with increased premiumization, residential realty prices have risen lately, which means a higher upfront cost for buying a ready-to-move-in housing unit.

The survey also cautions that potential homebuyers have become more price-conscious. Rising housing prices are fuelling significant affordability woes, with 65% of respondents at least moderately concerned.

This can weigh on pre-sales trajectory of listed realty firms. Moreover, the odds of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, which has maintained rates so far this year, are high at its October meeting. As banks pass on increased interest rates, home loans would get dearer, which can be a sentiment dampener for real estate sales.

Also Read | Pickleball and sea-facing views: Inside South Mumbai’s luxury housing boom
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high
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