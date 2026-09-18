Chart beat: Preference for investing in new residential launches hits multi-year high

The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.
The preference of residential property buyers is skewed towards investing in new project launches. The H1 2026 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey by Anarock Research and Advisory showed that around 34% respondents prefer new launches - the highest reading in recent years.
Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.
Amid growing demand for large homes, investing in new projects allows a significantly lower entry price and options to select a desired unit. Plus, it offers staggered payment plans, which are tied to the project achieving a certain construction milestone. Increased buyer confidence in established and organized developers with stronger execution capabilities, augurs well for market share gains of listed developers.
Companies are unveiling new projects starting September, ahead of the festive season. Launches are expected to pick up in H2FY27.
Ready-to-move-in units
In comparison, the preference for ready-to-move-in homes declined. As of H1 2026, the ratio of ready homes to new launches stood at 18:34 versus 30:25 in H1 2022. Developers charge a price premium for completed units because they eliminate construction risks and provide immediate availability. But with increased premiumization, residential realty prices have risen lately, which means a higher upfront cost for buying a ready-to-move-in housing unit.
The survey also cautions that potential homebuyers have become more price-conscious. Rising housing prices are fuelling significant affordability woes, with 65% of respondents at least moderately concerned.
This can weigh on pre-sales trajectory of listed realty firms. Moreover, the odds of an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, which has maintained rates so far this year, are high at its October meeting. As banks pass on increased interest rates, home loans would get dearer, which can be a sentiment dampener for real estate sales.