Markets
Chart beat: Private insurers grab the limelight with stellar show in January
Summary
- The individual annualised premium equivalent (APE), for private firms rose 20% year-on-year in January from 11.4% in December.
Private insurance companies clocked rapid growth in January. A key metric – the individual annualised premium equivalent (APE), for private firms rose 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) in January from 11.4% in December.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more