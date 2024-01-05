Chart beat: Reliance Jio biggest gainer in subscriber war in October

Among key telecom companies, Reliance Jio (R-Jio) led the charge, gaining the most wireless subscribers in October, with net additions at 3.2 million. Bharti Airtel Ltd followed suit with 0.4 million subscriber addition whereas Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) was the biggest loser, with subscribers dropping by 2 million.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial