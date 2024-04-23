Markets
Chart Beat: Reliance Jio’s free cash flow slips into negative territory in FY24
Summary
- Reliance Jio’s return on capital employed may improve as fresh spectrum investment is monetized over the next one-two years
Reliance Jio’s free cash flow turned negative for the year ended March (FY24) to ₹15,200 crore. This compares with a positive figure of ₹6,700 crore during FY23. Not without reason.
