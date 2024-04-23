Chart Beat: Reliance Jio’s free cash flow slips into negative territory in FY24

Heading into the new financial year, “Tariff hike, ramp-up of FWA (air fiber) and potential IPOs are the key triggers in FY25," according to Kotak Institutional Equities. “With Vi’s fund raise, subscriber market share gains could moderate to some extent," said Kotak’s analysts in the results review report. The brokerage believes there is likely to be an offset from more frequent tariff hikes in the next few years.