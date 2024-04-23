Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: Reliance Jio’s free cash flow slips into negative territory in FY24

Chart Beat: Reliance Jio’s free cash flow slips into negative territory in FY24

Pallavi Pengonda

  • Reliance Jio’s return on capital employed may improve as fresh spectrum investment is monetized over the next one-two years

Tariff hike, ramp-up of air fiber and potential IPOs are the key triggers in FY25. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Reliance Jio’s free cash flow turned negative for the year ended March (FY24) to 15,200 crore. This compares with a positive figure of 6,700 crore during FY23. Not without reason.

The negative free cash flow in FY24 was due to a sharp rise in cash interest costs to 13,600 crore and 60% year-on-year rise in network capex to 41,000 crore, pointed out analysts from Jefferies India.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Q4 net profit up 13%, 108 mn subs on 5G

ROCEs remained at sub-6% levels due to higher invested capital base, wrote Jefferies analysts in a report on 22 April, adding, “ROCE may improve as fresh spectrum investment is monetized over the next 1-2 years." ROCE is short for return on capital employed.

To be sure, Jio was expected to report a negative free cash flow for FY24. Meanwhile, Jio’s March quarter financial results were broadly satisfying with year-on-year revenue growth at 11% aided by strong subscriber additions. Arpu or average revenue per user was sequentially flat at 182.

Heading into the new financial year, “Tariff hike, ramp-up of FWA (air fiber) and potential IPOs are the key triggers in FY25," according to Kotak Institutional Equities. “With Vi’s fund raise, subscriber market share gains could moderate to some extent," said Kotak’s analysts in the results review report. The brokerage believes there is likely to be an offset from more frequent tariff hikes in the next few years.

Also Read: Reliance Q4 results: Net profit declines 1.8% YoY to 18,951 crore

Post the March quarter and FY24 results, shares of Jio's parent Reliance Industries were trading lower in early hours on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi is a deputy editor at Mint and heads the Mark to Market team. This column covers wide-ranging topics related to the stock markets, offering an in-depth analysis of financial reports of companies. She writes and edits across verticals, covering the breadth of the Indian stock market. Pallavi has done her master of management studies, specializing in finance.
