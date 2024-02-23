Chart Beat: Revenue steady in Q3, tariff hike may dial up growth for telcos
Summary
- Bharti Airtel saw improvement in sequential revenue growth, Reliance Jio's was largely stable and Vodafone Idea's sales dropped
Revenue growth for the top three telecom operators in India was steady in the December quarter (Q3FY24), rising 2% sequentially and 9% year-on-year, according to a Jefferies India report. Notably, Bharti Airtel Ltd was the only telecom company to clock an improvement in sequential revenue growth at 3% in Q3. This was due to better-than-expected average revenue per user. While Reliance Jio's revenue growth was largely stable at 2.5% quarter-on-quarter, Vodafone Idea Ltd’s (VIL) sales dropped.