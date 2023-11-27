Chart Beat: Small stocks no longer beautiful?

Mid- and small-cap stocks have been outperforming larger peers, although returns have moderated a bit recently. Over the past year, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 have risen approximately 6% and 7%, as per data from brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher. During the same period, the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices surged by 32% and 37%, showcasing more robust growth. However, in the last quarter, the margin of growth has lessened, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices climbing about 8% and 9%, in contrast to the more modest gains of 2% and 3% in the Sensex and Nifty50.