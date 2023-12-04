Markets
Chart Beat: Soaring hotel room rates
Summary
- Outlook on rates remains upbeat with Kotak Institutional Equities expecting 15% year-on-year growth in FY24
The Indian hotel industry has seen a sharp recovery after FY21 and FY22, years marred by the impact of covid-19 as people mostly did not venture out to protect themselves from the virus.
