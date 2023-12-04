Hello User
Chart Beat: Soaring hotel room rates

Vineetha Sampath

  • Outlook on rates remains upbeat with Kotak Institutional Equities expecting 15% year-on-year growth in FY24

Source: Hotelivate, Kotak Institutional Equities

The Indian hotel industry has seen a sharp recovery after FY21 and FY22, years marred by the impact of covid-19 as people mostly did not venture out to protect themselves from the virus.

Now, occupancies are rising, and daily tariffs have strengthened. For perspective, the average room rate for hotels in India rose by nearly 39% year-on-year in FY23. The outlook on rates remains upbeat. Given the ongoing strong demand trends, Kotak Institutional Equities expects 15% year-on-year growth in FY24. True, foreign tourist arrivals have lagged pre-covid levels. But over the past two years, domestic demand has shouldered the burden, with rising spending on leisure and weddings.

Now, occupancies are rising, and daily tariffs have strengthened. For perspective, the average room rate for hotels in India rose by nearly 39% year-on-year in FY23. The outlook on rates remains upbeat. Given the ongoing strong demand trends, Kotak Institutional Equities expects 15% year-on-year growth in FY24. True, foreign tourist arrivals have lagged pre-covid levels. But over the past two years, domestic demand has shouldered the burden, with rising spending on leisure and weddings.

To be sure, a lower-than-expected rise in room rates going aheadwould threaten hotel companies' earnings growth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
