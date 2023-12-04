Chart Beat: Soaring hotel room rates

Now, occupancies are rising, and daily tariffs have strengthened. For perspective, the average room rate for hotels in India rose by nearly 39% year-on-year in FY23. The outlook on rates remains upbeat. Given the ongoing strong demand trends, Kotak Institutional Equities expects 15% year-on-year growth in FY24. True, foreign tourist arrivals have lagged pre-covid levels. But over the past two years, domestic demand has shouldered the burden, with rising spending on leisure and weddings.

