Chart beat: Sobha’s debt drops significantly from peak to multi-year low
Summary
- Over the past four years, Sobha has reduced its net debt by 58% from a peak of ₹3,020 crore in FY20 to ₹1,260 crore by the end of FY24.
Bengaluru-focused residential real estate developer Sobha Ltd saw its pre-sales or bookings decline for the first time in 11 quarters in Q4 FY24 due to the delayed launch of two projects. Nonetheless, its debt-reduction effort is a positive factor as the company has been using surplus cash flows to lighten the weight of its balance sheet.